Ready estimates for school development by Jan. 10: JC

Estimates for the development of 1,160 schools under ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’ should be readied by January 10, Joint Collector L. Shiva Sankar has said.

At a training programme organised at the Children Arena on Monday, he said training for parents’ committees at the mandal-level on the guidelines should be completed by the month-end.

The work in the 43 mandals would be undertaken by Panchayat Raj, Tribal Welfare, A.P. Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Public Health and Municipal Engineering Departments.

The provisions being made should include removal of dilapidated buildings and recharge pits.

More than 130 officials of the various engineering departments, engineering and welfare assistants and cluster resource persons, DEO B. Lingeswara Reddy and Additional Project Director of SSA Mallikarjuna Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting.