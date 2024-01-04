GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Re-merger of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with SAIL to be discussed by Steel Executives Federation of India in Delhi today

Merger of Chhattisgarh NMDC Nagarnar steel plant with SAIL will also be discussed at the council meeting

January 04, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Steel Executives Federation of India (SEFI) will hold a council meeting in New Delhi on January 5 (Friday) to discuss the re-merger of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

The proposed merger of Chhattisgarh NMDC Nagarnar steel plant with SAIL will also be discussed at the council meeting. Representatives of Officers Association of SAIL across the country, including the Steel Executives Association (SEA) of RINL-VSP, will attend the meeting.

SEA president Katam Chandra Rao, who is in New Delhi to give a presentation at the SEFI’s council meeting, said that discussions would be held on best practices and resolutions to be adopted by the Central Government to protect steel plants like RINL-VSP.

“Recently, the Central government had gone back on its decision to privatise Salem Steel in Tamil Nadu and Nagarnar Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh due to various reasons including political expediency. So, we are now hoping for a similar response from the government (regarding RINL-VSP). It is currently devising various strategies including allowing private partner JSPL in RINL-VSP in the name of financial assistance to restart Blast Furnace-3. So, it is the right time to discuss all these matters at the SEFI Council meeting in Delhi,” Mr. Rao told The Hindu on Thursday.

“After the proposal to disinvest in Salem Steel fell through, the Central government is now looking at other options such as creating a separate entity by merging it with other companies, similar to the merger of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd. with Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA),” Mr. Rao said.

“However, Salem is a small plant (1MTPA) capacity, so options like merging it with another public sector company is possible. But in the case of RINL-VSP, which has a capacity of 7.3 MTPA, a re-merger with SAIL is the best option,” Mr. Rao concluded.

