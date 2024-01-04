Re-merge RINL-VSP with SAIL, executive associations write to PM

January 04, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The National Confederation of Officers’ Associations (NCOA), affiliated to the National Forum of the Executives of Central Public Sector Enterprises secretary general V.K. Tomar, recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to re-merge Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.—Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), according to a release by the Steel Executives Association (SEA) on Wednesday.

RINL-VSP was formed on February 18 in 1982. Before that, the plant was under the management of SAIL.

In the release, SEA president Katam Chandra Rao said that SEA had submitted a comprehensive representation with a clear presentation in front of the NCOA team, seeking re-merger of SAIL and RINL-VSP. Then, the NCOA team led by Mr. Tomar wrote to the Prime Minister. requesting his intervention in the matter.

Since RINL-VSP stands as an integrated shore-based steel facility in the country, playing a vital role in the growth and livelihood of the national economy, it is right to re-merge it with SAIL instead of privatising it, he had said in the letter.

“The proposed merger is not only a strategic imperative but also a win-win situation for both SAIL and RINL. SAIL will enjoy potential savings of ₹45,000 per tonne through a port-based plant, a substantial land bank for future expansion and improved logistics. Along with other valuable R&D support, RINL will benefit from improved ore security which can save ₹4000 to ₹10,000 per tonne of steel,” Mr. Rao said.

Moreover, as SAIL has already disinvested 35%, the merger will go smoothly with the government’s disinvestment policy. Integration of these institutions will not only optimise the utilisation of resources but also contribute significantly to the strategic objectives of the government, the letter said.

“We believe that the inclusion of the steel sector in the strategic sector will further enhance the impact of the concepts of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’,” Mr. Rao said.

