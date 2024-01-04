GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Re-merge RINL-VSP with SAIL, executive associations write to PM

The steel plant was under the purview of SAIL until RINL-VSP was formed in February 1982

January 04, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Kamalakara Rao V _11831

The National Confederation of Officers’ Associations (NCOA), affiliated to the National Forum of the Executives of Central Public Sector Enterprises secretary general V.K. Tomar, recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to re-merge Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.—Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), according to a release by the Steel Executives Association (SEA) on Wednesday.

RINL-VSP was formed on February 18 in 1982. Before that, the plant was under the management of SAIL.

In the release, SEA president Katam Chandra Rao said that SEA had submitted a comprehensive representation with a clear presentation in front of the NCOA team, seeking re-merger of SAIL and RINL-VSP. Then, the NCOA team led by Mr. Tomar wrote to the Prime Minister. requesting his intervention in the matter.

Since RINL-VSP stands as an integrated shore-based steel facility in the country, playing a vital role in the growth and livelihood of the national economy, it is right to re-merge it with SAIL instead of privatising it, he had said in the letter.

“The proposed merger is not only a strategic imperative but also a win-win situation for both SAIL and RINL. SAIL will enjoy potential savings of ₹45,000 per tonne through a port-based plant, a substantial land bank for future expansion and improved logistics. Along with other valuable R&D support, RINL will benefit from improved ore security which can save ₹4000 to ₹10,000 per tonne of steel,” Mr. Rao said.

Moreover, as SAIL has already disinvested 35%, the merger will go smoothly with the government’s disinvestment policy. Integration of these institutions will not only optimise the utilisation of resources but also contribute significantly to the strategic objectives of the government, the letter said.

“We believe that the inclusion of the steel sector in the strategic sector will further enhance the impact of the concepts of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’,” Mr. Rao said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.