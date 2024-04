April 23, 2024 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Ravikamatham in Anakapalli district recorded the maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, the highest in the North Coastal Andhra region on April 22 (Monday), according to the government authorities.

In an official release, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that 43 mandals in the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness severe heat wave conditions on April 23 (Tuesday).