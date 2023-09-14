Ravi Shankar takes charge as Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police

September 14, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Senior police officer, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), A. Ravi Shankar has assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam city. He took the charge from C. M. Trivikrama Varma who has been relieved from the post.

The new Commissioner was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vidya Sagar Naidu, ACP’s of all the zones, Station House Officers and other police officials.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Shankar said that traffic, narcotics, safety of women, cyber security, internal discipline within the Department and welfare of policemen are some of his focus areas.

“Visakhapatnam is also being promoted as an important destination. I would also take steps to ensure safety of the tourists arriving to the city and they have a happy stay here,” he said.

Mr. Shankar also said that he would also request Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to revive and recruit key posts of Visakhapatnam police commissionerate including Joint Commissioner of Police, which has been vacant since many years.

The new Commissioner said that initially, he would meet police officials from all the Departments and review about the present issues including prominent pending cases in the city and try to come up with steps to resolve them at the earliest.

Mr. Shankar said that since the government has already announced Visakhapatnam as the proposed Executive capital and elections being round the corner, the Commissioner post of Visakhapatnam may have been upgraded into ADGP post.

Having worked as the ADGP for about four years in Andhra Pradesh, in National Investigation Agency (NIA) dealing with cases of terrorism during 2008 and many other posts in combined States of Andhra and Telangana, Mr. Shankar assured that he would put all experience to ensure Visakhapatnam be a peaceful city and the public are safe.