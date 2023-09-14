HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ravi Shankar takes charge as Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police

The new Commissioner of Police of Visakhapatnam says traffic, narcotics, safety of women, cyber security, internal discipline within the Department and welfare of the policemen are some of his focus areas.

September 14, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A. Ravi Shankar, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police.

A. Ravi Shankar, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Senior police officer, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), A. Ravi Shankar has assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam city. He took the charge from C. M. Trivikrama Varma who has been relieved from the post.

The new Commissioner was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vidya Sagar Naidu, ACP’s of all the zones, Station House Officers and other police officials.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Shankar said that traffic, narcotics, safety of women, cyber security, internal discipline within the Department and welfare of policemen are some of his focus areas.

“Visakhapatnam is also being promoted as an important destination. I would also take steps to ensure safety of the tourists arriving to the city and they have a happy stay here,” he said.

Mr. Shankar also said that he would also request Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to revive and recruit key posts of Visakhapatnam police commissionerate including Joint Commissioner of Police, which has been vacant since many years.

The new Commissioner said that initially, he would meet police officials from all the Departments and review about the present issues including prominent pending cases in the city and try to come up with steps to resolve them at the earliest.

Mr. Shankar said that since the government has already announced Visakhapatnam as the proposed Executive capital and elections being round the corner, the Commissioner post of Visakhapatnam may have been upgraded into ADGP post.

Having worked as the ADGP for about four years in Andhra Pradesh, in National Investigation Agency (NIA) dealing with cases of terrorism during 2008 and many other posts in combined States of Andhra and Telangana, Mr. Shankar assured that he would put all experience to ensure Visakhapatnam be a peaceful city and the public are safe.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.