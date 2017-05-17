Ravi Kiran’s arrest politically motivated, says Vijay Sai

Terming the arrest of cartoonist and political satirist on the social media (‘Political Punch’ on Facebook) Inturi Ravi Kiran as politically motivated, YSR Congress general secretary Y.S. Vijay Sai Reddy on Tuesday said his party would stand by the supporters who had been facing the wrath of the police.
Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy, accompanied by party legal cell chairman P. Venkat Reddy, called on Mr. Ravi Kiran, who was lodged in the Guntur sub jail.
Addressing the media, Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy said the arrest of Mr. Ravi Kiran on false complaints showed the intolerance of the State to criticism.
“Cartoons are usually satirical in nature. They are an essential part of any newspaper. We see cartoons in Telugu newspapers. Are cartoonists in those newspapers arrested? Why is this government targeting only cartoonists on the social media, that too supporters of the YSR Congress?” he asked.
Bail granted
Meanwhile, a court in Mangalagiri granted bail to Mr. Ravi Kiran. However, he would have to wait for four more days to be released. Mr. Venkat Reddy, who moved the bail petition, said Mr. Ravi Kiran was implicated under Section 67 of the IT Act.
He was arrested in Visakhapatnam on May 12 on a complaint by MLA of Payakaraopet Anitha.
