September 20, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST

Train No. 12717 / 18 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express will be cancelled on both sides from September 20 to 24 due to operational reasons in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway.

The travelling public are requested to note the change, according to a press release issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, A.K. Tripathi.