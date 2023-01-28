ADVERTISEMENT

Ratha Saptami celebrated with fervour in Visakhapatnam

January 28, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

People performing ‘Surya Namaskaram’ on the occasion of of Ratha Saptami organised at Yoga Village in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

People celebrated Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy’s annual Ratha Saptami or Surya Jayanti with religious fervour here on Saturday. Devotees visited the temples and worshipped the lord. Most people bathed with Jilledu leaves (Calotropis leaves) in the early morning before sunrise.

East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) president Parijata Satpathy said that a 15-day yogasana camp started on Makara Sankranti at Rail Club concluded here on Saturday.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, who was the chief guest, said that Surya Namaskar is a form through which one can get the power of Sun.

The Ratha Saptami celebrations were held at Yoga Village of Andhra University. Suryaharati and Aditya Hrudayam were recited by the participants with prayers to Lord Surya.

Yoga Village Director O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar explained the relationship between Sun and humans. The Yoga centre caters to everyone by conducting yoga courses, he added. Yoga master Vishnu Prasad said that Vitamin D required by the human body can only be obtained from Lord Surya.

B. Yamini, a student of the department, performed Omkara Asana, Purna Salabhasana, Padmabakasana, Gandaberundasana and Trivikramasana.

In another event, a mass 108 Surya Namaskar programme was held under the guidance of Yoga Master Chilaka Ramesh of Om Yoga Centre at Gadiraju Palace in Appugarh here.

CONNECT WITH US