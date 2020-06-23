Visakhapatnam

Rath Yatra a low-key affair at ISKCON temple

Puja being performed at the Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple on the main road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Puja being performed at the Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple on the main road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A few devotees pull chariot in the temple precincts

Jagananth Rath Yatra was organised on a low-key in view of the COVID-19 at the ISKCON temple at Sagar Nagar on Beach Road here on Tuesday.

The temple priests placed the idols of Sri Jagannadha Swamy along those of Subhadra and Balabhadra on the chariot, and performed pujas. ISKCON city president Samba Das swept the floor before the chariot with a golden broom, broke a coconut and offered harathi.

A small number of devotees pulled the chariot within the temple precincts and later the idols were replaced at their original place in the temple. Mathaji Nithai Sevini and others participated. Meanwhile, special pujas were performed at Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple on the main road. The annual Rath Yatra was cancelled at the temple due to the pandemic.

