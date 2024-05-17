ADVERTISEMENT

Rare orthopaedic surgery performed in tenosynovectomy

Published - May 17, 2024 04:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A rare orthopaedic surgery (peroneal tendoscopic tenosynovectomy) was performed by Dr. Abdul D Khan, professor and HOD, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam. A 24-year-old youth approached the hospital with complains of pain and swelling outside the ankle which persisted for a year. He tried rest, analgesics, brace, physiotherapy and steroid injections, but had no relief. An MRI investigation confirmed peroneal tenosynovitis.

Dr. Khan performed a peroneal tendoscopic tenosynovectomy. The patient recovered well and was discharged within 24 hours. This is the first time a tendoscopy procedure was performed in Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

