ADVERTISEMENT

Rare honour for Visakhapatnam doctor

Published - July 12, 2024 11:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four scientific research articles submitted by Abdul D. Khan, professor and HoD of orthopaedics, Apollo Hospitals, have been accepted for presentation at World Congress of SICOT (International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology), to be held in Belgrade in September 2024. It is a rare for SICOT to accept four scientific articles from a doctor for presentation at its World Congress. A letter to this effect was received from SICOT Congress Scientific Committee, according to a statement issued by Apollo Hospitals. The scientific articles include rare and innovative surgeries performed by Dr. Abdul D. Khan for the first time in A.P. All the patients had good functional recovery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US