Rare honour for Visakhapatnam doctor

Published - July 12, 2024 11:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four scientific research articles submitted by Abdul D. Khan, professor and HoD of orthopaedics, Apollo Hospitals, have been accepted for presentation at World Congress of SICOT (International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology), to be held in Belgrade in September 2024. It is a rare for SICOT to accept four scientific articles from a doctor for presentation at its World Congress. A letter to this effect was received from SICOT Congress Scientific Committee, according to a statement issued by Apollo Hospitals. The scientific articles include rare and innovative surgeries performed by Dr. Abdul D. Khan for the first time in A.P. All the patients had good functional recovery.

