Rapid urbanisation is to blame for heatwaves gripping Visakhapatnam, say experts

June 05, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

This year, the city of Visakhapatnam has been facing severe heatwaves since the first week of April. This phenomenon was last seen about a decade ago, and as per the senior professors from the Department of Meteorology and Oceanography at Andhra University, this is how it is going to be in the coming years.

“There is a change in the climate, due to the warming up of the earth, including the oceans. While this is a global phenomenon, there are some things that are responsible for the change in climate at the local level,” said O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, Professor Emeritus of the department.

The most important factor responsible for the climate shift in the city region is the rapid and unplanned urbanisation.

“The city was once known for its salubrious climate, as the landscape was dotted by lush green hills and a bountiful tree cover. This, combined with the cool breeze flowing in from the Bay of Bengal, gave relief to denizens even during peak summer,” said E.U.B. Reddi, former professor of the Department of Environment Sciences, AU.

Urban heat islands

One of the main reasons for this extensive heat during summer is due to the creation of urban heat islands (UHI).

According to a former professor of the Department of Geography, the phenomenon of UHI was first investigated and described by Luke Howard in the 1810s.

It was observed that the metropolitan areas are warmer than the rural surroundings, the reason being rapid urbanisation, and the city landscape resembling a concrete jungle. Construction of asphalt roads and reclaiming of wetlands and degradation of natural tree cover and vegetation are also some of the reasons. This is why we feel a difference in temperature between the core city area and greener places such as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Township, pointed out Prof. Hema Malini.

Booming growth

The city of Visakhapatnam has grown by leaps and bounds since independence.

According to the Geography Department of AU, the built-up area of the city has gone up from 1.2 sq km in 1900 to 26 sq km in 1926, to 110 sq km in 2001 to about 642 sq km in 2021.

In 1858, the recorded population was about 16,000 while at present it has crossed the 20-lakh mark. The recorded population, as per the Gazetteer, was just about 3,000 in 1759.

There were at least 20 large water bodies, which shrunk to just two at present, and the wetlands have shrunk from 13.44 sq km, as recorded in 1974 to about 1 sq km now.

As per the GVMC town planning department, the total asphalt road length has gone up from about 120 sq km in the early 1970s to over 1,200 sq km.

The residential and commercial land use has gone up by over 120 per cent in the last four decades and the agricultural land has been reduced to single-digit figures from about 30 per cent during the same period.