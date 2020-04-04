Visakhapatnam

Rapid response teams to work round the clock

Twenty Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are working in three shifts in GVMC limits to shift anyone suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 to designated hospitals, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana said.

Ms. Srijana held a coordination meeting at the Children’s Arena on Saturday, where she told reporters that the RRTs comprised a doctor, a multipurpose community health assistant, a driver and City Planning staff.

The teams will be given duty passes, vehicles, masks and gloves, and will be stationed at ward secretariats.

Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkatesh, Andhra Medical College principal P.V. Sudhakar, DM&HO S. Tirupathi Rao and GVMC Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry participated in the meeting.

