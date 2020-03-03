Rapid Response Teams sensitised on COVID-19

A training programme for Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts was organised at the Government Hospital for Chest and Contagious Diseases (GHCCD) here on Monday.

In all, four members – District Surveillance Officer, a clinician, an epidemiologist and a microbiologist – from each of the four districts attended the programme. K. Rambabu, State Nodal Officer for COVID-19 and his team explained in detail the ways to identify the disease, symptoms, treatment methods, how to handle cases of suspected cases, use of personal protection equipment, and method of collection and handling blood samples.

A national-level training programme for trainers would be held New in Delhi on March 6. Dr. Rambabu would attend the programme.

Youth test negative

“After the Delhi training, sensitisation programmes for regional coordinators will be held in Vijayawada. They will train the district-level trainers to strengthen the teams at all levels,” said Dr. Rambabu.

Meanwhile, a youth from Anakapalle, who returned after a visit to South Korea, has confirmed negative for coronavirus infection. He was admitted to the GHCCD with symptoms of cough. The report that was received on Monday confirmed him negative. He was discharged from the hospital.

No positive case of coronavirus has been reported from the State till date, said Dr. Rambabu.