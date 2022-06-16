Andhra Pradesh: Randstad India to open office in Vizag

A team from Randstad India, a consulting and workforce solutions company, visited GITAM Deemed to be University on Thursday.

Navin Varma, vice-president Randstad India Talent Acquisition, interacted with GITAM Career Guidance Centre officials and expressed his willingness to collaborate with GITAM. He informed that his company was planning to expand by setting up their 150-seater office in Visakhapatnam city.

GITAM Career Counselling and Mentoring Director K. Umadevi briefed about GITAM and informed that around 400 companies were visiting GITAM every year for recruitment.

A. Venkatesh, Deputy Director, GITAM Career Fulfilment Team, and R. Prabha, Manager, shared the profiles of GITAM students and explained about their competency levels. A. Sriram, Deputy Director, GITAM Career Guidance Centre Director A.Sriram and Praveen Saiwal, Deputy Director, also participated in the discussions.