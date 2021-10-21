Rammohan Naidu, Kondru taken into custody during protest

‘Freedom of speech of opposition leaders being curtailed’

Many TDP leaders were taken into custody during protests at several places in Srikakulam and Vizinaagaram districts on Wednesday, condemning the attacks on the party offices.

Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu, former Minister Kondru Muralimohan and many other leaders were taken into custody when they staged protests in Srikakulam as part of the bandh called by the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. “It was a black day for the democracy in India. It is unfortunate that the police officials who are supposed prevent such incidents, encouraged them blatantly,” said Mr. Rammohan Naidu.

Mr. Muralimohan alleged that the police personnel were ‘exceeding limits’ by curtailing the rights of opposition leaders to raise their voice on public issues.

Speaking to the media at Rajam, Mr. Muralimohan said, “Attack on the TDP offices and leaders is highly deplorable. Such incidents has never happened in the State. The YSRCP leaders should ensure decency in politics,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

He alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to curtail the freedom of speech and the legitimate rights of the opposition parties to raise the issues of public importance.

In Vizianagaram district, former MLCs Dwarapu Reddi Jagadish, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, former MLA K.A.Naidu and TDP Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing in-charge Kimidi Nagarjuna were also taken into custody when they had tried to enforce the bandh in Parvatipuram, Saluru, Gajapathi Nagaram and Cheepurupalli respectively.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju urged the people to assess the undemocratic administration of the YSRCP government.