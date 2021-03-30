Rambilli police team feted for service

The selfless service of SI V. Arun Kiran and his team, who carried the decomposed body of a destitute for 3 km from the Sithapalem beach of Rambilli mandal in the district, came in for appreciation from Deputy Inspector General L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

The Rambilli police found a body on beach and informed the villagers about it. When no one came to claim the body even after three days, the SI, ASI Ch. Latchanna Dora, head constable Masen, constable G. Narasinga Rao and home guard B. Kondababu carried the body to the Yelamanchili Mortuary.

The DIG invited the SI and his team to his office and felicitated them along with SP B. Krishna Rao, with shawls and appreciation certificates. The DIG expressed satisfaction that the police personnel in the three districts in Visakhapatnam Range were working with humanity.

Narsipatnam ASP Tuheen Sinha, DSP S. Appalanaidu and Inspector G.V. Ramana were among those present.