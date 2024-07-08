Rambilli murder: ₹50,000 reward announced for information on suspect’s whereabouts

The district police on Monday announced a reward of ₹50,000 for those sharing information regarding a man named B. Suresh, the suspect in the murder case of 13-year-old Darshini at Koppugondupalem village in Rambilli mandal.

Police appealed to the public to give information on Suresh to the nearest police station or even contact 100/112, if they come across any information that can help in tracking down the suspect.

Around 12 police teams under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Parawada, K. Satyanarayana have been searching extensively at bus stations, railway stations, movie theatres and other busy areas in and around the district. It is learnt that the suspect did not own a mobile phone, making it harder for the police to track him down.

In the course of their investigation, police learnt that Suresh hails from Kotni Veedhi in Anakapalli and has completed an ITI course. His father works as a security guard, while his brother runs a stickering shop. His late mother’s was a native of Koppugondupalem. While coming to the village, he saw Darshini. Suresh earlier worked as a contract employee in the pharma city at Parawada and also as a driver.

On the evening of July 6, Darshini was attacked allegedly by Suresh in her house with a knife. After she raised an alarm, neighbours rushed into the house and found her lying dead in a pool of blood. Suresh had allegedly fled from the spot after attacking her.

In April this year, Darshini’s parents had lodged a police complaint accusing Suresh of harassing their daughter. The police booked a case against Suresh and had arrested him. He was released on bail around 15 days ago. Police said Suresh attacked Darshini in an act of revenge for getting him arrested. More details can be ascertained after his arrest, police said.

Home Minister V. Anitha asked the police to go all out in order to arrest the accused, and ensure his conviction. She also assured Darshini’s kin of all help from the State government.