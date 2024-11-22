Rama Rao used to deliver The Hindu come rain or shine, recall readers

Vasireddy Rama Rao, 57, of Duvvada, who gave a new lease of life to four others after his family members agreed to donate his organs after he was declared braindead, worked as a news agent of The Hindu for three decades. Readers of The Hindu, living in Kurmannapalem, Duvvada and Ukkunagaram, recalled how he would unfailingly deliver the newspaper early in the morning, day in day out, for years.

Rama Rao was conferred with an award by The Hindu around one year ago for his devotion to duty. Rama Rao unfortunately sustained a grievous head injury in a road accident near VSEZ flyover junction on November 17. He was shifted to KIMS ICON Hospital at Sheelanagar, where doctors declared him braindead after his condition failed to improve after two days of intensive care.

“Come rain or shine, Rama Rao would deliver the paper every day before 7 a.m. In our areas, he used to deliver the paper on his own. He was courteous and soft-spoken, and never used to mind if we forgot paying the monthly bill on time. He used to deliver the newspaper without folding it much, even when it used to be quite bulky,” recalls K. Eswar, a resident of VUDA Nagar Phase-I.

“The absence of functioning traffic signals at the VSEZ flyover junction, poor illumination and absence of traffic police is resulting in frequent accidents at the spot. Authorities concerned should initiate remedial measures,” Mr. Eswar said.

“My brother was committed to his job and used to do it diligently. Both his children are in the US. His son is working there while his daughter is in college,” said Srinivasa Rao, who works as an agent of Eenadu at Kurmannapalem.

Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and K. Rambabu, AP Jeevandan State Coordinator, paid tributes to Rama Rao and expressed their gratitude to his family for agreeing to donate his organs.

