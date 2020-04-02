Rama Navami celebrations a low-key affair

Sri Rama Navami celebrations remained a low-key affair in the city on Thursday, amid the lockdown announced to check the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even as the priests performed the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with Goddess Sita, devotees were not allowed into the temples.

The priests performed the rituals in the presence of a few family members and temple committee members in small numbers. The priests were seen wearing masks as they performed the pujas at many temples inn the city.

A few devotees gathered outside the gates of the Hanuman temple at Sai Nagar at Marripalem on the auspicious occasion and prayed to the deity. A member of the temple committee members were seen asking them to leave quickly and to avoid standing close to each other in view of the virus threat.

At a temple near Police Barracks, four priests performed the rituals, with the participation of their family members only. Prasadam was distributed to a few devotees outside the temple. Devotees were not allowed at Sri Rama temple near Jagadamba Junction.

However, devotees turned up at small temples in Old Town area and prasadam was distributed0 to them.

At the oldest temple of Lord Rama at Chengalaraopeta, priests were seen wearing masks while performing the ritual. The temple is said to have been constructed in 1540 AD. The ‘Kalyanam’ of Lord Rama and Sita was performed at Port Kalyana Mandapam and a few devotees with masks attended.

Live telecast

Many devotees watched the celestial wedding performed at the Sri Rama temple at Bhadrachalam in Telangana, which was telecast live on TV channels.