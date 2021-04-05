Visakhapatnam

Rally taken out opposing privatisation of VSP

A rally being taken out on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A huge rally was taken out by different sections of the people, under the aegis of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, demanding continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector on Beach Road here on Sunday.

Hundreds of citizens, including women and children, carrying placards and banners marched on Beach Road shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanding protection of the VSP.

They also raised slogans of ‘Visakha Ukku – Andhrula Hakku’ and carried placards ‘Save Vizag Steel’. The Left parties participated with traditional beating of drums and slogans against privatisation.

Some youths participated in the rally riding motorcycles with flags. The placards and banners read ‘allot captive mines to Vizag Steel Plant’.

