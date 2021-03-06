Rallies, protests mark State bandh

Left parties form human chain at Maddilapalem Junction

A human chain was formed at Maddilapalem Junction by the Left parties during the State bandh observed in protest against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. Ministers K. Kannababu and M. Srinivasa Rao and, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana participated in the protest.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy took the mike around and elicited the views of the participants and the public. The public demanded continuation of VSP in the public sector. He said that the YSRCP government was opposed to privatisation of the public sector steel plant and would support any efforts in that direction.

Replying to the query from a media person, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that resignation of elected representatives would be of no use as once out of power no one would care for them. “We can fight with the Centre only when we are in power,” he said.

CPI leader M. Pydiraju also spoke.

A separate dharna was held at the Port AOB. The participants recalled the struggles made by people for the establishment of the steel plant.

They also demanded that the plan to privatise the Visakhapatnam Port in a phased manner also be given up by the Centre.

Visakhapatnam Harbour and Port Workers Union honorary president J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, general secretary B. Ch. Masen, Port Employees Union G. Jagannadha Rao, general secretary D.K. Sarma, United Port and Dock Employees Union president K. Swatantra Kumar and general secretary V.S. Padmanabha Raju were among those who participated in the dharna.

A rally was organised by the TDP leaders and activists at Gopalapatnam under the aegis of Visakhapatnam MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu against the privatisation of the VSP.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham thanked people, educational institutions, shops, transport sector, government employees, traders, commercial establishments and voluntary organisations for making the bandh a success.

He said that this shows that people were against privatisation of the VSP. He alleged that the BJP government was vindictive against the State and said that the plans of the Union government to privatise the VSP would be foiled at any cost.