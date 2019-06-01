Rallies, meets mark World No Tobacco Day

Awareness rallies, meetings and camps to highlight the hazards of smoking and chewing tobacco were conducted by various hospitals, colleges, individuals and organisations at different places in the city on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on Friday.
An awareness rally taken out by students of GITAM Dental College and Hospital, was flagged off by GITAM president M. Sribharat, on Beach Road. The students carrying placards, informed the public about the adverse effects of smoking and chewing tobacco. Principal K. Gangadhara Prasad said that tobacco use causes various types of cancers, cardiovascular diseases and several other diseases apart from reducing the life of smokers by 6 to 10 years.
