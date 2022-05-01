Rallies, meetings mark May Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

A rally being taken out by workers, under the aegis of CITU, on the occasion of May Day, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Rallies, meetings and hoisting of trade union flags marked the May Day celebrations in the city on Sunday. The Greater Visakha City Committee leaders of CPI(M) hoisted the party flag at Pithapuram Colony. The City Committee secretary recalled the struggles of workers for achievement of rights. City Committee leader V. Krishna Rao and Sudhakar were present. A rally was conducted from the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, to the TSR Complex, which concluded in a meeting. The speakers called for implementation of the eight-hour work rule for workers. CITU city general secretary RKSV Kumar, secretary P. Mani, Municipal Union State honorary president P. Venkata Reddy and CFTUI leader Venkatalakshmi were among those who spoke.

NSTL Civilian Employees Union leader CHVSN Murthy hoisted the flag at the May Day celebrations held at NSTL. He said that workers were being made to toil for 12 to 15 hours a day in the post-COVID situation. Defence Civilian Employees Coordination Committee convener Reddy Venkata Rao, AIDEF national executive member Srinivas Rao, vice-president Ch. Chandrasekhar Rao, general secretary Hemant, treasurer J.N. Varma and organising secretary Ch. V. Ramana were among those who attended.