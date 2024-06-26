Rallies, awareness walks, seminars mark International Day against Drug Abuse in Vizag

Rallies, meetings and awareness sessions marked the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the city on Wednesday. Apart from the city police, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), various government departments designed several programmes to mark the day, while educational institutions held special seminars to create awareness among the students about the consequences of usage of drugs and other narcotics.

The city police organised an awareness walk along with a large number of citizens and NGOs at the Beach Road on Wednesday. Home Minister V. Anitha attended the programme and flagged off the rally in the presence of Collector Mayur Ashok and other officials. Later in the evening, Joint Commissioner of Police, K. Fakeerappa took part in an awareness programme with the students from various colleges at PM Palem.

A massive rally was organised involving hundreds of students from Ring Road Junction to Four Road Junction in Anakapalli Town by the district police led by Superintendent of Police (SP), K.V. Murali Krishna. Students enthusiastically took part in the programme raising slogans ‘Say No to Drugs’. They also formed a human chain and took a pledge that they would stay away from drugs.

Collector P. Ravi Subhash attended the programme. Mr. Murali Krishna said that four static checkposts and 11 dynamic checkposts were arranged in the district to keep a check on ganja trade.

In Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district, the district police led by SP Tuhin Sinha organised 1 k runs, awareness walks and seminars at all mandal headquarters like G Madugula, Pedabayalu, Araku Valley and others involving youth, especially students.

The tribal students, with whom the police carried out a pledge against drug abuse, were informed about the government initiatives as part of various community welfare programmes in the villages. Awareness was also created over coaching facilities for various competitive examinations by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

