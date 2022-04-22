Rallies, awareness programmes and planting of saplings mark Earth Day in Visakhapatnam

A walkathon was conducted in the city as part of the ‘Save Soil’ movement

Rallies, meetings, planting of saplings and awareness programmes marked the Earth Day celebrations held at various places in the city on Friday.

A walkathon was conducted in the city as part of the ‘Save Soil’ movement, initiated by Sadhguru to draw the attention of the world to soil extinction, which poses a grave threat to our existence in the near future. A large number of people, including young and the old, participated in the walkathon for soil. The walk, which commenced at Siripuram Junction proceeded via Sampath Vinayaka temple, RTC Complex, Central Park, Raghavendra Swamy temple and returned to Siripuram. The volunteers carrying placards created awareness among the public that the soil is losing its organic content and turning into sand.

Sadhguru had embarked on a 100-day, 30,000 mm lone motorcycle journey across 27 nations on March 21 to raise awareness and build consensus on soil conservation and to prevent soil extinction.

The Green Climate Team distributed hibiscus, mini almond, Ceylon spinach and stalks near Sai Kutir at Madhurawada. The participants underlined the importance of growing trees to protect the earth. K.V. Babji, a retired official of FCI, Sai Prakash, a retired Deputy Tahsildar, and Narayana Rao, a retired employee of the Navy, spoke.

Children of Greendale School offered salutations to Mother Earth with a formation. Activities like fancy dress, poster making and slogan writing were conducted, according to Principal S.P.M. Divya Das.

The students took out a rally with placards with the theme ‘Invest in our earth’.

U Swarajyalakshmi, Regional Director of the Medical and Health Department, K. Vijayalakshmi, DM & HO, planted saplings on the office campus. They called upon the gathering to plant one sapling each to increase the oxygen levels in the atmosphere.

An awareness meeting was organised under the aegis of the District Youth Services Department (SETVIS) at Lankapalli Bullayya Junior College.

A.S. Ramachandra Murthy, Assistant Executive Engineer, AP Pollution Control Board, K. Nageswara Rao, Forest Range Officer, and G.V. Sravan Kumar, Vice-Principal, spoke on the importance of planting saplings to maintain ecological balance.