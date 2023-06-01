Rallies, awareness campaigns, screening tests mark World No Tobacco Day in Visakhapatnam

June 01, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Awareness rallies, meetings and screening camps for identification of oral cancer was organised on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day at various places in the city on Wednesday.

Special oral screening tests were conducted at the Dental Surgery Department of King George Hospital (KGH), under the supervision of Dr V.V.S. Triveni, HOD, and medicines were distributed to patients. The participants were told about the dangers of smoking, consumption of gutka and khaini.

Dr. Padmaja, Deputy Superintendent and Dr. Jagadish, RMO, were present.

HCG Cancer Centre, Vizag, organised a Zumba fitness event on the Beach Road to highlight the importance of maintaining physical fitness and adopting a non-smoking lifestyle. Saplings were distributed to promote environmental sustainability.

Dr P. Jagadeeswara Rao, District Medical and Heath Officer, M. Rama Rao, Joint Commissioner of Labour, and Vijay Bhaskar, Regional Commissioner -1, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), participated.

The participants took a pledge against smoking, demonstrating their commitment to a healthier, smoke-free future.

Physical fitness is crucial in maintaining good health and overall well-being. The event, was aimed at inspiring individuals to prioritise their health and make positive changes in their lives, said Dr Sanketh Kotne, Medical Oncologist.

Dr. Aditya Kaura, COO, HCG Cancer Centre, Vizag, spoke.

The World No Tobacco Day aims at educating individuals, communities and policymakers about the hazards and inspire action towards healthier choices through public education and awareness. Smokers or tobacco chewers should undergo periodic screening tests like dental examination, low dose CT scan of the chest an endoscopic evaluation to identify oral cancer and lung cancer in early stages, said Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna, MD of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, in a statement.