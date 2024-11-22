ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha member stresses on importance of solar energy awareness at expo

Published - November 22, 2024 09:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Union has introduced PM Surya Ghar Yojana to promote rooftop solar energy, says EPDCL Chairman and Managing Director

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at the RE-NXT Solar Renewable Energy Expo-2024 at the AU Engineering College exhibition grounds in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Rajya Sabha member Golla Babu Rao, who has been nominated as a Member of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Renewable Energy recently, has underlined the need for all stakeholders, including consumers, to keep themselves informed on the benefits of the eco-friendly solar energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha member Golla Babu Rao and AP EPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi at a meeting organised during the inauguration of the three-day solar energy exhibition at the AU Engineering College exhibition ground, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Mr. Babu Rao inaugurated a three-day RE-NXT Solar Renewable Energy Expo, organised by A.P. Solar Energy Association(AP SEA), along with A.P. EPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej, at the AU College of Engineering grounds here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Babu Rao said that the Union and the State governments were allocating huge funds for promoting the use of solar energy. He called upon the organisers to conduct more awareness programmes to increase the understanding of the general public on the importance of going for renewable energy sources. He said solar power was free, the government was giving subsidy and the solar projects generate employment. He said that if he got an opportunity in Parliament, he would suggest making Visakhapatnam as a ‘model city’ for implementation of solar energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prudhvi Tej said that the Centre has introduced PM Surya Ghar scheme to promote rooftop solar energy. The scheme saw renewed interest among the people as the amount of subsidy under the scheme was increased substantially. “We are seeing increase in registrations across the 11 districts under the purview of AP EPDCL. The vendor network has improved and they are marketing actively. But it was still a long way to go to achieve the target,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Prudhvi Tej said that the Chief Minister wants installation of 10 lakh rooftop solar connections in the State. There were 40,000 solar connections under the purview of EPDCL and the plan was to increase it to four lakh connections by the end of the scheme period. He said that door-to-door awareness campaigns were being organised to promote the scheme. Committees have been formed at the district-level and village and mandal-level committees were being formed to promote the scheme, with the involvement of DWCRA group members.

He explained that there was immense potential for installation of rooftop solar systems in Visakhapatnam in view of the large number of multi-storeyed buildings in the city. The costs and also the benefits could be shared by the residents. Others could go for loans to purchase solar equipment, availing of the subsidy. The scheme would also benefit industrial and commercial consumers, he added.

AP SEA president Hema Kumar and general secretary Rammohan Rao called upon the public to visit the three-day expo and increase their understanding of the benefits of solar energy. They said that around 40 solar power equipment manufacturers, distributors and traders were participating in the expo. SBI and other banks were also participating in the expo.

Telangana Solar Energy Association president Ashok Babu also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US