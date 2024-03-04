ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao inaugurates ambulance and facilities for ex-servicemen at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

March 04, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao handed over the keys of an ambulance and formally inaugurated other facilities which were set up with the funds from his MPLADS, at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here on Monday. The ambulance is meant for the exclusive use of ex-servicemen.

Senior officials of ENC, doctors and ex-servicemen associations thanked Mr. Narasimha Rao for sanctioning several facilities at a function held by the ENC on Monday.

Ex-Servicemen registered with the ECHS-Polyclinic, Visakhapatnam, can avail of the facilities. They said no other MP had contributed funds for the welfare of ex-servicemen in the past.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narasimha Rao expressed happiness that the MPLADS were being utilised in an efficient manner for the welfare of ex-servicemen. He assured of further assistance for the upgrade of ECHS-Polyclinic to category A type and construction of a new, ultra-modern INS Kalyani Hospital, Visakhapatnam.

