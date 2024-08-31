ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha Committee reviews petition on conserving dying rivers at Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Published - August 31, 2024 06:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajya Sabha Committee on Petitions reviewed the status of a petition, Conserving & Revitalising the Dying Rivers across the Country, at the office of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) here on Saturday.

The committee is a forum for people to bring grievances against the government to Parliament.

The committee, chaired by Rajya Sabha member (BJD) Sujeet Kumar conducted the review in which representatives of the stakeholders like Visakh Refinery of Hindusthan Shipyard Limited, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Andhra Pradesh Agro Industries Development Corporation, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, participated.

VPA is the host organisation of the programme.

VPA Chairman M. Angamuthu presented an overview of the port’s operations and achievements. He also informed about the port’s ranking 19th in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2023.

He spoke about the port’s `One Million Tree Plantation’ in Visakhapantam and its surrounding areas under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

