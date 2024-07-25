Rajendra Singh visits Erra Matti Dibbalu, Mudasarlova and Bheemunipatnam, decries destruction of environment

Noted environmentalist Rajendra Singh, popularly known as ‘Waterman of India’, has expressed concern at the encroachment of water bodies, national heritage sites and protection of hills and coastal areas. He called for creation of awareness among the younger generation on the need to protect our ancient heritage and culture.

Mr. Rajendra Singh, who is also chairman of People’s World Commission on Drought and Flood, came on a one-day visit to the city on Thursday, to get first-hand information on the alleged destruction of the Erra Matti Dibbalu (red sand dunes) on the Visakhapatnam-Bheemunipatnam Beach Road, the dumping of wastes into the catchment area of Mudasarlova and encroachment of a tank near Bheemunipatnam.

Later, interacting with the press in the evening, Mr. Rajendra Singh said that he was pained to know about the flattening of the red sand dunes through newspapers and TV. He advocated stringent action against the culprits and initiate measures to protect the red sand dunes from further damage. Similarly, the Buddhist heritage sites along the coast from Srikakulam to Amaravati should be protected, he added. He decried the obsession of governments with promotion of tourism in every area. This was leading to generation of plastic wastes and pollution, and called for promotion of responsible tourism.

The ‘Waterman’ said that dumping of wastes in the catchment area of Mudasarlova would pose serious health hazards to the citizens. He demanded immediate shifting of the transit dumping yard to safeguard the health of the people. Referring to Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan being given the portfolios of Environment, Forests and Science and Technology, he said, “I see some ray of hope that he will prevent destruction of the environment in the name of development as Mr. Pawan Kalyan is strongly committed to the cause, which I had seen during my association with him in the past.”

Jal Biradari national convener Bolisetty Satyanarayana explained about the struggles undertaken by Mr. Rajendra Singh for the conservation of heritage, trees and natural formations during the last five decades. The Chillapeta tank, also known as Tagarapuvalasa tank, which used to attract over 100 migratory bird species some years ago, does not even witness a single migratory bird today. He underlined the need for protecting the water body from pollution and encroachment.

He recalled that the Thotlakonda Buddhist heritage site in Visakhapatnam, was declared as a heritage site in 1978. The total protected area around the site, which was 3000 acres at that time was reduced to 120 acres by the previous government.

Indian National Trust for Art, Culture and Heritage (INTACH) Member Rani Sarma said that there were innumerable Buddhist heritage sites from Srikakulam to Amaravati, which need to be protected and promoted. D. Rajasekhara Reddy of INTACH underlined the need for creation of a buffer zone around Erra Matti Dibbalu to prevent encroachments near the site. J.V. Ratnam of Green Climate and P.V.L.N. Murthy Yadav of Jana Sena Party (JSP) were also present.

