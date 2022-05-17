‘Rajbhasha Nishta Samman’ for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant official

May 17, 2022 10:13 IST

Prabhakar Manohar Divecha, Deputy General Manager (IT & ERP), has bagged the ‘Rajbhasha Nishta Samman’, of the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, for specific contribution in effective implementation of Official Language in PSUs.

He was awarded a Shield in Hindi Salahkar Samiti meeting held at Gangtok, Sikkim, on May 13. The award was received by CMD, RINL from the Union Minister of Steel.

Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), handed over the prestigious award to Mr. Divecha on Monday and congratulated him for his exemplary performance and for being the first recipient of this award from RINL.

Mr. Divecha was instrumental in bringing the Unicode concept in RINL in the year 2009 and since then he continued as a regular Unicode Trainer and imparted training to RINL employees and also to the employees of member offices of Town Official Language Implementation Committee, TOLIC (Undertaking), Visakhapatnam.

Unicode concept in computer language means allotting specific code to each letter. This is mainly to bring uniformity. Unicode compatible text or file can be opened easily in any part of world thus forwarding font along with file is totally eliminated. He developed various IT modules for obtaining and processing Hindi Quarterly/Annual Reports etc.