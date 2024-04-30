GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rajam boils at 45.3 °C, severe heat wave likely in 34 mandals in Andhra Pradesh on May 1

Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district records 44.8 degrees Celsius

April 30, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
A mirage formed on the road near Amaravati in Guntur district as the maximum day temperature hovers around 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

A mirage formed on the road near Amaravati in Guntur district as the maximum day temperature hovers around 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Rajam in Vizianagaram district recorded 45.3 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh region on April 30 (Tuesday), the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said in its weather warning report, adding that Ravikamatham in Anakapalli district recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius.

The APSDMA has warned that 34 mandals in Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness severe heat wave conditions on May 1 (Wednesday) while 216 mandals may experience heat wave conditions.

Mandals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts are likely to record maximum temperatures between 45 degree Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius on May 1, it said.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) said that Visakhapatnam Airport recorded the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on April 30, while Waltair recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius.

