Rajaka Sangham seeks fresh probe into minor girl’s rape and death

‘She was murdered and not jumped to death as claimed by the police’

The Rajaka Sangham leaders demanded re-inquiry into the rape and death of a minor girl Aganampudi here on last Tuesday. They alleged that the girl was raped and murdered and had not jumped to her death as claimed by the police.

Member of the Sangham, Ram Mohan, said that the community leaders were anguished by messages on social media on the rape of the minor girl and the victim jumping to death from atop the building to avoid being detected by her father.

He sought to know why the body was not handed over to the parents of the victim and cremated in her native village in a hurry. He said that the sangham leaders met Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha on Monday and told him about the reported blood marks found in the lift of the apartment. Mr. Sinha said that the police had conducted a fair probe and asked the leaders to seek a magisterial probe, if required.

Mr. Ram Mohan alleged that the burning of the victim’s body has resulted in destroying of the evidence.

Yuvasri, an official of the BC Corporation, said that on the reported blood marks in the lift, we met the Police Commissioner and sought a re-inquiry into the case. He asked us to seek a CBI probe. “We asked the Police Commissioner to send the Dog Squad and CLUES team and he responded promptly. The CLUES team collected samples from the scene and we appreciate the prompt response of the police officials,” she said.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that crimes against women are remaining a mystery due to the negligence of the authorities concerned. Referring to the recent rape and subsequent death of a girl at Aganampudi in the city, he said the incident was giving rise to the suspicion that the girl was raped and brutally murdered.

He alleged that the police were trying to sidetrack the issue due to political pressures though the victim’s family members were anguished over the incident. He said it was unfortunate that the victim’s family, which came to Visakhapatnam in search of livelihood, was being denied justice and efforts were being made to shift the blame onto to the victim.