Raja Reddy is new Visakhapatnam airport Director

June 16, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

S. Raja Reddy (left), the new Director of Vizag airport, with the outgoing Director K. Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

S. Raja Reddy has been appointed as the new Director of Visakhapatnam Airport in place of K. Srinivasa Rao, who is transferred to Hyderabad.

Mr. Raja Reddy had joined the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in 1995. He had worked in Vizag Airport between 2009 and 2015, and had played a key role in the restoration of flight services from the airport, which was badly damaged during the Hudhud cyclone in 2014, within four days.

He was later transferred to Maharashtra, and later he worked in Chennai and Delhi.

The outgoing Director Srinivasa Rao will leave for Hyderabad on Monday.

CONNECT WITH US