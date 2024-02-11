February 11, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

King George Hospital (KGH) HOD Paediatrics, Dr. B.S. Chakravarthy, said that efforts should be made to raise awareness about childhood cancer and its diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure during the International Childhood Cancer Day event organised by the Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) and Shreya Cancer Foundation on Sunday.

Dr. Chakravarthy was the chief guest for the event organised under the name ‘Brave Hearts 2024’ — to salute the spirit of the ‘little soldiers’ against the deadly disease. He commended MGCHRI for its efforts to treat paediatric cancer patients on par with international standards.

Childhood cancer is a significant health burden worldwide, with thousands of children diagnosed with it every year. An estimated 4 lakh children in the age group of 0 to 19 are diagnosed with cancer every year.

MGCHRI MD, Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna, said that the theme of the International Childhood Cancer Day this year was ‘equal access to care, unveiling challenges.’. The focus of the campaign was to address the challenges faced by childhood cancer patients, caregivers, survivors and healthcare professionals.

The Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital has treated 1,380 paediatric patients over the last eight years, of whom more than 70% have survived cancer till date. Cultural activities and a magic show for children was organised and prizes were distributed.

Dr. Bala Stalin Chowdary, Dr. Praveena Voonna, Dr. Rajni Priya, Dr. Kishore, parents of the cancer warriors, NGOs like Shreya Cancer Foundation, AROH, and fund-raising organisations like Ketto, Child Support Foundation and Child Vikas Foundation participated in the programme.