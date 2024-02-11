GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Raise awareness about childhood cancer and its diagnosis’

KGH HOD Paediatrics Dr. B.S. Chakravarthy also praised MGCHRI in its efforts to treat paediatric cancer patients during the ‘Brave Hearts 2024’ event organised as part of International Childhood Cancer Day

February 11, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

King George Hospital (KGH) HOD Paediatrics, Dr. B.S. Chakravarthy, said that efforts should be made to raise awareness about childhood cancer and its diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure during the International Childhood Cancer Day event organised by the Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) and Shreya Cancer Foundation on Sunday.

Dr. Chakravarthy was the chief guest for the event organised under the name ‘Brave Hearts 2024’ — to salute the spirit of the ‘little soldiers’ against the deadly disease. He commended MGCHRI for its efforts to treat paediatric cancer patients on par with international standards.

Childhood cancer is a significant health burden worldwide, with thousands of children diagnosed with it every year. An estimated 4 lakh children in the age group of 0 to 19 are diagnosed with cancer every year.

MGCHRI MD, Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna, said that the theme of the International Childhood Cancer Day this year was ‘equal access to care, unveiling challenges.’. The focus of the campaign was to address the challenges faced by childhood cancer patients, caregivers, survivors and healthcare professionals.

The Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital has treated 1,380 paediatric patients over the last eight years, of whom more than 70% have survived cancer till date. Cultural activities and a magic show for children was organised and prizes were distributed.

Dr. Bala Stalin Chowdary, Dr. Praveena Voonna, Dr. Rajni Priya, Dr. Kishore, parents of the cancer warriors, NGOs like Shreya Cancer Foundation, AROH, and fund-raising organisations like Ketto, Child Support Foundation and Child Vikas Foundation participated in the programme.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.