Rains create problems for people living in low-lying areas of Visakhapatnam

An excavator being used to clear the plastic wastes, thermocol and garbage from the gedda near Gnanapuram, in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Rains over the past few days have caused problems to the residents in low-lying areas in the city. Though there were no major flooding incidents, there were cases of water entering into houses at a few colonies at Jodugullapalem and Pendurthi areas, drain water stagnations on roads and overflowing of geddas in many areas.

The boundary wall of a house collapsed at Chinnamushidiwada. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The corporation has made arrangements to shift the family as well as other neighbours living in the surroundings, to relief centres. Rain battered roads surfaced at many areas bothering motorists, especially two-wheeler riders.

Motorists faced hardships due to rain water flooding roads at H.B Colony, Beach Road, Tagarapuvalasa and a few other areas. Sanitary staff of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) were deployed to drain out water from roads. Teams were asked to minotor the flow of geddas at various locations.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu conducted a teleconference and asked the officials to alert people living in low-lying areas and hillocks. He said that after water entered a few houses at Jodugullapalem and Sheela Nagar and steps were initiated to drain out the water. In Ward nos. 56 and 46, the corporation has used motors to pump out water, he said. Several houses were damaged in Zone VII and VIII and the occupants would be shifted to relief centres, he added.