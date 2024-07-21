Incessant rains bring joy to farmers in north coastal Andhra Pradesh

Over 10 lakh kharif farmers in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh region are in a jubilant mood due to the recent incessant rains under the influence of depression in the Bay of Bengal. The rains rarely turn up in time for kharif farming in the region, however this time, it arrived as per the wishes of the farming community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rains are a relief to us. At present, the soil is getting wet due to incessant rains,” said a paddy farmer K. Appalasuryanarayana of Anakapalli district, while adding that these rains are necessary, especially at the stage of sowing and transplanting of paddy crop, which usually begins from third-fourth week of July.

Speaking to The Hindu, Srikakulam District Agriculture Department Joint Director K. Sridhar said, “The recent rains are a boon for farmers to take up agricultural activities. They occurred in time, this year. We are expecting rain again from July 26 as per the forecast. Farmers in the drought areas have also received much relief due to recent rains.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to agriculture officials, more than 10 lakh farmers are generally engaged in kharif farming activities in the region on agricultural land close to 5 lakh hectares, including 1.68 lakh hectares in Srikakulam district alone. They grow all kinds of seasonal crops — paddy, maize, black gram, sugarcane, groundnut and sesame. Close to 5 lakh labourers are engaged in agricultural work for livelihood in the region.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department is also engaged in water conservation efforts, with somewhat promising results. Tanks used for agriculture purposes are filled with rainwater due to the latest rains from July 18 to July 21. The tail-end areas of the farmlands and surface water bodies have sufficient water in them.

“We are happy to see an agriculture tank full of water. If this type of rainfall continues throughout the monsoon season, we will be able to use the water for the next rabi season crops as well,’ said L. Rama Rao of Venkatapuram, Palasa-Kasibugga in Srikakulam district.

On Sunday, 124.5 mm rainfall was recorded till 3 p.m. at Pinavemali of Vizianagaram district, the State’s highest rainfall as per the real-time data from A.P. State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the State’s weather wing. While 33.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Kotavuratla of Anakapalli district, 25 mm rainfall was recorded in Koyyuru and its surrounding areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.