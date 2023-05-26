Rain relief for denizens as thundershowers lash city

May 26, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 09:43 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A thunderstorm lashed the city on Thursday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite to denizens tormented by sultry, sweaty weather.

Thursday’s thunderstorm was the third in the past few days, with residents terming it a welcome change from the hot and humid weather. People headed out to the beaches as a cool breeze began flowing across the city by late afternoon.

According to the State government’s real-time data, Vaddadi in Butchayyapeta mandal of Anakapalli district received the highest rainfall in the State of 45 mm rainfall till 5 p.m. Parawada received 35 mm rain, Mentada in Vizianagaram district received 33 mm and Gajuwaka 26 mm. Pendurthi received 14 mm, New Railway Colony 10 mm, Port Stadium 11 mm, and Madhurawada 2 mm.

Retired professor of meteorology at Andhra University, O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, said high relative humidity (RH) levels are responsible for causing thunderstorms due to the high moisture content in the air.

According to data obtained from the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), RH values were 76% at Waltair, 73% at the airport on May 23, and 57% and 65% on May 24 respectively.