Rain provides relief from sultry weather in Visakhapatnam district

A woman tightly holding on to an umbrella to prevent it from flying away due to the strong winds and rain in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

June 06, 2022 22:33 IST

Rainwater inundates low-lying areas in Old Town and Gnanapuram in city

Heavy rain lashed various areas in the city and district on Monday morning bringing the much needed respite from the sultry weather during the past few days.

The rain and strong winds, which lasted for about 40 minutes, brought down the mercury level. The people of the city, especially senior citizens, were finding it difficult to bear the humid condition though the temperature was not that high.

Vehicles navigating through a sheet of water in One Town area in Visakhapatnam, on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The rain resulted in water stagnation in some low-lying areas in the Old Town and Gnanapuram. Rainwater overflowed on the road, under the rail over bridge at Chavulamadhum and a couple of cars were stuck in the water. The water was pumped out with the help of a motor

The statue, of a standing leopard, fell on its side on Beach Road and banners on hoardings were damaged due to the strong winds at a few places.

“The humidity experienced during the past few days was due to moist winds, which were coming from the Arabian Sea, taking a ‘U’ turn and coming over land, and turning warmer and causing humid weather,” P.V. Rama Rao, a retired Director of the IMD, told The Hindu on Sunday.

Though the South West Monsoon has touched Kerala three days in advance and subsequently covered Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, its advance over Rayalaseema has been delayed. This was due to the pulsatory nature of the monsoon, he said.