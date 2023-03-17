Rain may play spoilsport in ODI cricket match between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on March 19

March 17, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The weather is likely to play spoilsport in the ODI cricket match to be played between India and Australia here on March 19 (Sunday). Light to heavy rain is expected here for all three days from March 18 to 20. There is a high chance of thunderstorms with heavy rains occurring in and around Visakhapatnam during evening or night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday stated that light to moderate rains, thundershowers and gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh from March 18 to 20. Many parts of the State even received rainfall (30 mm and above) on Friday. Karamchedu in Bapatla district recorded the highest rainfall of 60 mm in the State, the IMD added.

“Yes, there is likely to be rainfall activity in Visakhapatnam on March 19 as per our IMD forecast. Rains likely to start on March 18. The pre-monsoon atmospheric conditions will be reasons for the rains. But there has been no other causes such as depression or low pressure over the Bay of Bengal,” IMD Scientist S. Karunasagar at IMD Amaravati Centre told The Hindu.

Cumulonimbus clouds are formed in summer due to temperatures and other seasonal factors, he added.

On the other hand, the cloudy weather that prevailed in the city on Friday, and showers in some parts of the city, besides the rainfall warning from the IMD worried cricket fans.

“We spent around ₹10,000 on the match tickets. We are praying that there will be no rains on March 19,” said P. Rohit of GITAM University in the city.

In September 2012, the T20 cricket match between India vs New Zealand was called off due to heavy rains without a ball being bowled, said one of the curators.