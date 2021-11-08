Rain likely from today as low pressure brews over Bay of Bengal

Sea may remain rough, say weathermen

A low pressure area is brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood on November 9 and under its influence, rain or thundershowers is likely to occur over the north coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 8 and 9, meteorology officials have said.

A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts extending up to 4.5 km above the mean sea level persists. “Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood by November 9. It is likely to become more marked and move west during the subsequent 48 hours,” said a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, on Sunday evening.

On November 10, rain or thunderstorms with lightning is likely to occur in the coastal Andhra Pradesh while heavy rain is expected in isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh. Isolated rain or thundershowers with lightning may occur in coastal Andhra Pradesh the next day.

Fishermen cautioned

Squally weather and wind reaching a speed ranging between 40 km per hour and 50 km per hour is likely to blow over the westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. The sea surface is likely to remain rough.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till November 11. Those who are out in the sea have been advised to return to the coast by November 9.