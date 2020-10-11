Visakhapatnam

Rain forecast: toll-free numbers launched

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has directed the officials to be available at their respective headquarters to undertake relief measures, if necessary, in view of the impending heavy rain warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The officials should alert people living in low-lying areas.

Toll-free numbers have been opened at the Collectorate 0891-2590102 and 0891-2590100. The Joint Director of Fisheries has been asked to initiate measures to prevent fishermen from going out to sea.

