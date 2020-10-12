Rain forecast: be on alert, officials told

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has directed the officials to be on the alert to undertake relief measures, in view of the heavy rain from Monday morning onwards, forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Collector held a review meeting with officials of Revenue, Irrigation, Agriculture, Fisheries, R & B and other departments, through teleconference on Sunday. He directed the irrigation officials to monitor the inflows into Raiwada, Thandava, Konam and Pedderu reservoirs and release the water, if necessary, after alerting the villagers downstream.

The Joint Director of Fisheries was asked to initiate measures to prevent fishermen from going out to sea.

Agriculture JD and Horticulture AD were asked to keep a watch on crop loss and submit reports from time to time.

The officials should alert people living in low-lying areas.

Toll-free numbers have been opened at the Collectorate 0891-2590102 and 0891-2590100. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, ITDA PO S. Venkateswar, Narsipatnam Sub Collector N. Mourya and Paderu Sub Collector Sivajyothi attended the meeting.