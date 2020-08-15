Rain fails to dampen I-Day spirit

Commander-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain reviewing the Guard of Honour during the Independence day celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 August 2020 22:57 IST

Need to remember the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, says ENC chief

Despite intermittent rain and threat of COVID-19 pandemic, Independence Day was celebrated with gusto at all government establishments and public sector units (PSUs) in the city.

Commander-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain after hoisting the national flag and inspecting a 50-member guard of honour inside the Command gymnasium, addressed the men and officers drawn from various warships, submarines and other establishments. He reiterated the need to remember the sacrifices of the leaders who fought for the freedom and those who laid down their lives in service of the country.

He highlighted the challenges of COVID-19 and the various administrative steps taken to counter the pandemic.

He also assured all personnel, including the defence civilians and the ex-servicemen community, that all support will be provided, especially for critical cases.

He congratulated IN Ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Shakti for safely bringing back over 3,500 Indian nationals from many nations as part of Operation Samudra Setu during the pandemic. He also appreciated the efforts of Naval Dockyard for their innovation for in-house deployment and manufacturing of Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifolds, Lung Resuscitators, Remote Monitoring Facility for ICU patients, Containerised Isolation Chamber and preparation of masks and hand sanitisers.

The Commander-in-Chief also reminded the personnel on parade on the tense security situation, especially in the backdrop of the standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in Ladakh. He added that with the changing security dynamics, maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is very vital and therefore, the responsibility of everyone in ENC to be prepared to face challenges from traditional and non-traditional asymmetric threats.

In a parallel event at the “Victory at Sea” War Memorial on Beach Road this morning, Vice Admiral Kalidoss Srinivas, Project Director, Ship Building Centre, Visakhapatnam, placed a floral wreath and paid tributes to the martyrs.

At RINL, the national flag was unfurled by P.K. Rath, CMD, at the Trishna Grounds in the township. Addressing the employees and their family members on the occasion, he expressed his gratitude to the RINL’s medical staff and sanitary workers describing them as “COVID Warriors”.

Mr. Rath said that the expansion and modernisation programme of RINL’s capacity enhancement to 7.3 mtpa has been completed and the facilities are being put into operation continuously. In spite of low production, techno-economic parameters have improved. Steel worth ₹1,200 crore was exported during the period.

He also said that facilities at RINL which are required for long sustenance of the company are at an advanced stage of completition. Mr. Rath said that the Forged Wheel Plant at Raebareli, Coke Oven battery -5 and Central Dispatch yard are scheduled to be commissioned by September and wagon loading system at Madharam mines is getting commissioned by the end of August.

On the occasion a new gate near the rear entrance of Visakhapatnam Steel plant on Gangavaram side was inaugurated by the CMD.

This is the shortest route for material transfer and would result in a savings of around ₹7 to ₹8 lakh for every shipment of 50,000 tons of iron ore.

At Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL), Rajesh Tripathi, Managing Director, unfurled the national flag at the corporate office. Underlying the crucial role played by DCIL to the cause of nation building, he said that economy breathes through the ports and DCIL is mostly maintaining their approach channels. He appreciated all the floating and shore employees for their zeal and enthusiasm to continue uninterrupted operations in spite of the pandemic situation. Mr. Tripathi highlighted that the turnover of ₹755 crore achieved by DCIL in 2019-20 as against ₹698 crore during 2018-19, is a sign of positive growth.

State Bank of India, Administrative Office, celebrated the I-Day by observing all protocols. DGM of the module K. Rangarajan urged the staff to bring out their best performance, to support the nation, in the present situation that is threatened by the pandemic.

After unfurling the tricolour, Ms. Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL, stated that uninterrupted power was supplied to the consumers even during the lockdown period. She stated that nine-hour power during the day time is being supplied to agricultural services as part of YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme and about 2.46 lakhs farmers are benefiting under this scheme. She also pointed out that enhancement of free power from 100 to 200 units are being supplied to 7.60 lakhs SC/ST communities. For this the government was spending about ₹136 crore, she said.

Underground cabling works are being under taken in jurisdiction of 23 sub-stations under the financial assistance of World Bank at a cost of ₹720 crore for providing uninterrupted power to consumer. The 74th Independence Day celebrations were held at HPCL run Skill Development Institute, Deendayalapuram. DGM Narasimha Das hoisted and saluted the national flag.