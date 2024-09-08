Rain dampens Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Rain has played a spoilsport for Vizagites in the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though there was no rain on Saturday morning, it started to pick up from the evening dampening the spirit of the citizens, killing the usual fervour and enthusiasm.

People, who were visiting Ganesh pandals at various places, were greeted by drizzle, leading to severe inconvenience. Continuous rain even on Sunday, has proved a dampener for the festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the city police have given permission to nearly 3,600 Ganesh pandals. Apart from major pandals like Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ganesh in MVP Colony, Sri Maha Uchchista Ganapathi at Gajuwaka, Bellam Ganapathi at Gajuwaka depot, many pandal organisers have set up theme-based Ganesh idols like Ganesh on drug awareness, ‘Salaar’ Ganesh and Jana Sena Party (JSP) Ganesh. Some of the organisers have also arranged fun games for children and food stalls at the pandals. However, most of the Ganesh pandals wore a deserted look on Sunday evening, due to rains.

The GVMC authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the Ganesh idol immersions. On Saturday evening, many organisers and households accompanied by DJ and dhol thronged various Beach stretches in between RK Beach and Rushikonda, for the immersion of idols. Immersions were carried on Sunday morning and evening, braving rains. While the sanitation staff collected the leaves, flower and puja wastes, other staff were involved in Ganesh idols immersion without allowing the people in the wake of high tide.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Ganesh puja was celebrated with devotion and fervour by the citizens. Various temples like Sampath Vinayaka Temple, Sri Durga Ganapathi Temple, Bellam Vinayaka Temple witnessed long queue lines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.