March 21, 2024 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Many parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh received the first summer or pre-monsoon season rains on Wednesday. The rains brought relief from the humid weather prevailing from the past few days. Kakinada witnessed a hailstorm during the day.

A heavy rainfall of 59 mm was recorded at Rajam village of Butchayyapeta mandal of Anakapalli district. According to the State government’s real-time data recorded till 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Tallarevu in Kakinada district and Peda Gantyada under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) recorded 54 mm and 32 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a trough at 0.9 km above sea level passing from Jharkhand through Odisha to north coastal Andhra Pradesh resulted in sudden rains associated with thunderstorms.

India Meteorological Department officials said cloudy weather with rains would prevail till Thursday. Later, humid and hot weather conditions will resume. They added that temperatures will likely increase by a few degrees in the coming days.