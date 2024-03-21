GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain brings respite to Vizagites

A trough at 0.9 km above sea level passing from Jharkhand through Odisha to north coastal Andhra Pradesh resulted in sudden rains associated with thunderstorms, say IMD officials

March 21, 2024 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
A girl riding on a two-wheeler along with her parents covers her face with a handkerchief as it begins to rain in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.  

A girl riding on a two-wheeler along with her parents covers her face with a handkerchief as it begins to rain in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Many parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh received the first summer or pre-monsoon season rains on Wednesday. The rains brought relief from the humid weather prevailing from the past few days. Kakinada witnessed a hailstorm during the day.

A heavy rainfall of 59 mm was recorded at Rajam village of Butchayyapeta mandal of Anakapalli district. According to the State government’s real-time data recorded till 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Tallarevu in Kakinada district and Peda Gantyada under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) recorded 54 mm and 32 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a trough at 0.9 km above sea level passing from Jharkhand through Odisha to north coastal Andhra Pradesh resulted in sudden rains associated with thunderstorms.

India Meteorological Department officials said cloudy weather with rains would prevail till Thursday. Later, humid and hot weather conditions will resume. They added that temperatures will likely increase by a few degrees in the coming days.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.