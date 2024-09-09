Rain-battered Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli districts stagger back to normalcy

Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts have been hit by heavy rain for the last two days due to the impact of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Krishnadevipeta of Golugonda mandal in Anakapalli district recorded the highest rainfall, 131.5 mm, until Monday morning, while Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam district received 79 mm of rain. Even though it stopped raining on Sunday night, normal conditions were not restored on Monday.

Medical and health officials said they had started organising special medical camps to treat people suffering from fevers and other seasonal diseases. Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Department Officer Dr. P. Jagadeshwara Rao said, “People can go to the nearby primary health centres for medical treatment. We also suggest that everybody drinks boiled warm water as a precautionary measure this season.”

Temple under water

In Visakhapatnam, floodwater entered the Shiva temple at Visakha Steel Plant BC gate on Monday. The water touched the feet of the idols in the temple, the locals said.

In the Pendurthi area, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation officials alerted people through the public address system about the flooding of Meghadrigedda Reservoir. The officials deployed an autorickshaw to inform the people in Kottapalem, Ellapuvanipalem, SC Colony, Bhagat Singh Nagar, and YSR Colony under 89 Ward. The people of the downstream areas of the reservoir were requested to seek the authorities’ support and move to the rehabilitated centres until the situation is under control.

Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad inquired about the situation in the low-lying areas of Meghadrigedda Reservoir. On Monday, he visited the reservoir along with Visakhapatnam MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu).

The Collector said the reservoir’s water level reached 57.4 feet at noon, against its maximum of 61 feet. He added that four of the six floodgates will be opened, if necessary, under the supervision of irrigation, revenue, and police officials. Officials said the floodgates must be opened if the flood level reaches 58 feet.

He also visited the rehabilitation centre in Gopalapatnam and inquired about the facilities there.

Rivers like Sharada and Varaha overflowed in the Anakapalli district, inundating many areas with knee-deep water. Motorists had a tough time driving on the roads, where potholes were formed due to the battering by rain. The officials declared educational institutions a holiday on Monday.

The RTC bus depot in Anakapalli town is under the water. A bridge was damaged at Ramachandrapuram in Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district. Floodwater flowed onto the National Highway-16 at Koppaka.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V. Anitha visited Tandava Reservoir in Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district. She visited the mandal tehsildar’s office and reviewed the flood situation and the measures to be taken by the officials.

Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao visited Padmanabham and Anandapuram mandals in Visakhapatnam district to check the damaged school building at Buddivalasa due to the rains. He suggested the officials dismantle the damaged structure of the building and make plans for constructing a new one.